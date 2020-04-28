UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Care Home Virus Deaths Increase Under-reported UK Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Care home virus deaths increase under-reported UK toll

A surge in deaths at care homes from suspected COVID-19 contributed to a record number of deaths in England and Wales to mid-April, according to new data published on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A surge in deaths at care homes from suspected COVID-19 contributed to a record number of deaths in England and Wales to mid-April, according to new data published on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said 22,351 deaths were registered in the week ending April 17 -- up 3,835 from the previous week and 11,854 more than the five-year average in the highest weekly total since 1993.

The publication, which does not include deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland, comes amid concern about under-reporting of deaths from coronavirus, as Britain currently only publishes daily tolls of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital.

The ONS said 21,284 deaths in England alone up until April 17 were due to coronavirus, compared with the official announcement on that day from National Health Service England of 13,917.

The government announced on Monday that 21,092 who tested positive for coronavirus had died in hospital across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which collates deaths in English care homes, said 4,343 mentioning COVID-19 had been registered up until April 24, although there is usually a "two to three days" lag in reporting.

Related Topics

Died Wales Ireland April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

11 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab urges civil, police officer ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Surpass 24,300, Death T ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.