TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Long-term care (LTC) homes in the Canadian province of Ontario must do more to protect nurses on the frontlines in the battle against the novel coronavirus, arbitrator John Stout said in a labor dispute ruling.

"There can be no dispute that nurses are entitled to a safe workplace where they are protected in accordance with the Directives, [Occupational Health & Safety Act] and the collective agreements," Stout said in the ruling released on Wednesday, noting that while management can run operations in accordance with their protocols they also have "the statutory obligation to take all precautions reasonable in the circumstances to address issues of health and safety for both employees and residents."

In conjunction with the ruling, LTC facilities must, at the first possible instance, provide nurses with the personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, as per directives set out by Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, Dr. David Williams.

The parties - the LTC facilities and the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) - were in agreement that the government has an important role to play in supplying nurses with the necessary protective medical equipment.

"I am very pleased that the decision shows the way forward for ONA members working on the front lines of long-term care," ONA President Vicki McKenna said reacting to the ruling.

"Long-term care nurses and health-care professionals have been trying desperately to stem the spread of COVID-19, and this decision obliges employers to work co-operatively with ONA to achieve that goal."

Shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers has been hot-button issue in Canada. As of Thursday, 202,934 people have signed a petition brought forward by more than 60 Canadian doctors urging Federal and provincial leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Patty Hajdu, to protect frontline workers facing a shortage of N95 respirator masks and surgical masks as well as gloves and face shields.

The dire situation in care homes across Ontario and Quebec has garnered national attention and the Canadian military is assisting in five Ontario care homes. In total, Canadian officials expect up to 1,000 armed forces to be deployed to LTC homes in the two provinces.

According to the ruling, 1,594 Ontario nurses have contracted the deadly virus, with three succumbing to complications of the disease.

Ontario has recorded 18,722 infections and 1,429 disease-related fatalities, trailing only Quebec in both measures.

Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters last week that 79 percent of all Canadian fatalities are attributed to outbreaks in care homes.