Caregiver Gets First Covid Vaccine In Canada

Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:44 PM

A Toronto caregiver became on Monday the first person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Canada, TV reports showed

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A Toronto caregiver became on Monday the first person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Canada, tv reports showed.

Anita Quidangen received the injection as part of a major vaccination campaign in Canada, less than a week after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was granted approval in the country.

