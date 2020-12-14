Caregiver gets first Covid vaccine in Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A Toronto caregiver became on Monday the first person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Canada, tv reports showed.

Anita Quidangen received the injection as part of a major vaccination campaign in Canada, less than a week after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was granted approval in the country.