Caregiver Gets First Covid Vaccine In Canada
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:44 PM
A Toronto caregiver became on Monday the first person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Canada, TV reports showed
Anita Quidangen received the injection as part of a major vaccination campaign in Canada, less than a week after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was granted approval in the country.