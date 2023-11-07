Open Menu

Caretaker FM, Korean FM Pledge To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation Between Pak-Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Underscoring the strong potential for future collaboration, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Park Jin have pledged to intensify cooperation in all fields, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan and the Republic of Korea on Tuesday commemorated the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

“To mark the occasion, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Park Jin, exchanged messages of felicitations through diplomatic channels,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The relationship between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea was marked by characteristic warmth and candour and features mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister Jilani and Foreign Minister Park reviewed the rich history of Pakistan-ROK relations, socio-cultural ties, development and economic cooperation and the contribution of respective diasporas, which acted as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

