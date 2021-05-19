UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Wehbe Resigns After Flagrant TV Interview

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Wehbe Resigns After Flagrant TV Interview

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun following the recent scandalous interview with the Alhurra broadcaster

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun following the recent scandalous interview with the Alhurra broadcaster.

Fragments of Wehbe's interview to Alhurra that appeared on Lebanese media and social networks showed the minister as suggesting that a number of the Gulf countries had been involved in backing terror organizations and spreading an impact of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the region.

"In light of the recent developments and circumstances that followed the interview that I gave to one of the tv stations ... I had the honor to meet with His Excellency the President and submitted to him a request to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as foreign minister," Wehbe said, as quoted by the Lebanese presidency.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have summoned Lebanese ambassadors and delivered notes of protest to them over the matter.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest Russia Kuwait Bahrain Saudi Arabia Media TV

Recent Stories

Wu Lei returns to China for World Cup qualifiers

27 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 654 more COVID-19 cases, 133,471 i ..

3 minutes ago

Hub71 selects 16 new startups, supports community ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Parliament's Discussion of Open Skies Trea ..

3 minutes ago

Mongolia to provide financial support to Olympic a ..

3 minutes ago

Science academy's facilities to open for public vi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.