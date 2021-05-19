Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Wehbe Resigns After Flagrant TV Interview

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun following the recent scandalous interview with the Alhurra broadcaster

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun following the recent scandalous interview with the Alhurra broadcaster.

Fragments of Wehbe's interview to Alhurra that appeared on Lebanese media and social networks showed the minister as suggesting that a number of the Gulf countries had been involved in backing terror organizations and spreading an impact of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the region.

"In light of the recent developments and circumstances that followed the interview that I gave to one of the tv stations ... I had the honor to meet with His Excellency the President and submitted to him a request to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as foreign minister," Wehbe said, as quoted by the Lebanese presidency.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have summoned Lebanese ambassadors and delivered notes of protest to them over the matter.