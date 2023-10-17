Open Menu

Caretaker PM Attends State Banquet Hosted For World Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Caretaker PM attends state banquet hosted for world leaders

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday attended a state banquet, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the world leaders participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

The prime minister was accompanied by senior ministers of his cabinet, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Held at the iconic Great Hall of the Peoples, the banquet was attended by the heads of state/government of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile, among several other world leaders.

At the banquet, the prime minister was welcomed by President Xi and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Kakar also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event.

The prime minister arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum at the invitation of President Xi.

