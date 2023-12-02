Open Menu

Caretaker PM Kakar, President Wickremesinghe Agree To Further Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Caretaker PM Kakar, President Wickremesinghe agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday agreed to further deepen and strengthen the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural spheres as well as people-to-people contacts

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday agreed to further deepen and strengthen the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural spheres as well as people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of COP-28 being held here, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders spoke warmly about the close and cordial nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and immense goodwill between the peoples of the two countries.

President Wickremesinghe shared Sri Lanka’s experience and measures to address the challenge of financial crunch and inflation.

Prime Minister Kakar briefed the Sri Lankan president on the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy

The prime minister and President Wickremesinghe discussed the importance of working together to promote peace and development in South Asia and to address common challenges including the adverse impacts of climate change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Smog: 144 boilers, 305 kilns sealed, 8267 vehicles ..

Smog: 144 boilers, 305 kilns sealed, 8267 vehicles challaned

3 minutes ago
 International disability day observed in Mardan

International disability day observed in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 35 more halls sealed in one month

35 more halls sealed in one month

3 minutes ago
 12000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

12000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

3 minutes ago
 Our patriotism, love for nation, commitment to its ..

Our patriotism, love for nation, commitment to its welfare are tied to disciplin ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects power theft at girls hostel in Shadm ..

LESCO detects power theft at girls hostel in Shadman area

3 minutes ago
Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

3 minutes ago
 WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu H ..

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu Hydropower Project

25 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of B ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of Bahawalpur Corps

24 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

21 minutes ago
 Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah a ..

Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah as caretaker provincial ministe ..

21 minutes ago
 1222 cases registered against underage drivers dur ..

1222 cases registered against underage drivers during special campaign

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World