Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28).

Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister at Dubai's Al-Maktoum airport, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28), besides he will also attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 01-02.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP-28.

The COP28 summit is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which officially begins on Thursday (November 30) and runs through December 12.

COP "Conference of the Parties," refers to signatories of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, an agreement which was signed by over 150 governments in 1992.

COP28 is the 28th annual summit which will bring leaders from around the globe. About 70,000 participants are expected to attend the event including various heads of state and government, climate envoys, experts, business leaders, indigenous groups, activists, diplomats and others.

The conference will seek agreement on goals and strategies to address the climate crisis.