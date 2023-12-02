Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Scottish First Minister Discuss Collaborative Efforts Over Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 08:16 PM

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf on Saturday discussed the collaborative efforts in tackling climate change and strengthening the bilateral ties.

The prime minister, in a post on X, said that on the sidelines of COP-28 in the United Arab Emirates, he had a productive meeting with the Scottish minister. The prime minister also termed the COP-28 as a pivotal step towards sustainable global partnerships.

