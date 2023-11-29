Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 November, 2023)

The Prime Minister has left for Kuwait City from Abu Dhabi's Al-Bateen Airport on an official visit to Kuwait

At the airport, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Pakistani diplomatic staff has seen off the Prime Minister.





During his visit to Kuwait, the Prime Minister will meet with the Crown Prince of Kuwait His Excellency Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Prime Minister His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the visit, a new era of economic and economic cooperation between the two countries will begin and MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense.