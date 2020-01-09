Cargo air route links central Chinese city, Bankok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A new cargo air route opened Wednesday, linking the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou with Bangkok, Thailand's capital.

The air service is operated by Tianjin Air Cargo, using a Boeing B737-800F aircraft. It mainly exports cross-border e-commerce goods and cold chain imports fresh products such as live Thai shrimp and fruit. The service is scheduled five times a week.

The new route will improve the freight route network of the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, facilitate cross-border logistics service and the imports of seafood and fruit from Thailand, according to the Henan Province Airport Group.

Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, has a population of over 10 million. Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport saw 27.3 million passengers and 515,000 tonnes of cargo in 2018.