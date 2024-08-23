Cargo Ferry Sinks In Russian Port After Ukrainian Aerial Attack
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Ukraine sank a Russian ferry carrying fuel tanks in an aerial attack on a southern Russian port on Thursday, Russian officials said.
"As a result of the damage, the ferry sank in the waters of the Kavkaz port," in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, just across from the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, the region's operational headquarters said in a statement on Telegram.
It had earlier reported that "a railroad ferry with fuel tanks in the Kavkaz port was attacked" and that emergency services had been dispatched.
Images on social media had earlier shown a fire and plume of smoke after Russian officials reported a Ukrainian attack on the port.
The Kavkaz port sits in the Kerch Strait that separates Russia from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian aerial attacks have targeted Crimea and the road and rail bridge connecting it to the Russian mainland throughout the conflict.
Officials in Kyiv posted cryptic comments after the attack.
"Beautiful," Daria Zarivna, a communications advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on Telegram, attaching a photo of a large fire at the port.
Speaking at an event for army veterans earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call for his troops to step up attacks on Russian territory.
"In order to throw the occupier out of our land, we have to create as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its territory," he said.
Russian officials did not say what weapon Ukraine used to strike the ship.
The Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti said five people on the vessel at the time of the attack were unaccounted for.
Ukraine has hit multiple Russian vessels around the Black Sea throughout the 2.5-year conflict.
A spate of attacks earlier in the fighting caused Russia to relocate its Black Sea Fleet from its historic base at Sevastopol, on the southern coast of Crimea, further east to Novorossiisk, on the Russian mainland.
