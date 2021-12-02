UrduPoint.com

Cargo Flights Connect London And China's Zhengzhou

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Cargo flights connect London and China's Zhengzhou

A cargo air route has connected Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and London, airport authorities said

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:A cargo air route has connected Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and London, airport authorities said.

The chartered express flight JD127 carrying about 33 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce commodities took off from Zhengzhou on Wednesday, marking the inauguration of the route, according to the Henan Province Airport Group.

The goods included clothes, accessories, holiday decorations and thermal cups.

Operated by Beijing Capital Airlines, the cargo flights are scheduled three times per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

More Stories From World

