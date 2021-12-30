UrduPoint.com

Cargo From Southwest China Heads For Laos Via China-Laos Railway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 01:45 PM

Cargo from southwest China heads for Laos via China-Laos Railway

A cargo train departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Thursday and is heading for Lao capital Vientiane via the China-Laos Railway

CHONGQING, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A cargo train departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Thursday and is heading for Lao capital Vientiane via the China-Laos Railway.

The train, carrying hardware products, mechanical parts, kitchen supplies and auto parts manufactured in Chongqing and the surrounding areas, is expected to arrive in Vientiane in about four days.

In the future, goods from Southeast Asia can be transported to Europe via the China-Europe freight train route and the China-Laos Railway, and vice versa, which will add new impetus to the economic and trade exchanges between Central Europe and Southeast Asia, noted Qi Dan, general manager of Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co.

, Ltd., one of the operators on the route.

Preliminary estimates show that the delivery between Southeast Asia and Europe via the new logistics passage will take about 20 days, less than half the time of maritime shipping.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane. The 1,035-km railway officially went into operation in early December.

Launched in Chongqing and Chengdu in 2011 and 2013, respectively, the China-Europe freight train services have significantly shortened the distance between western China and Europe.

Related Topics

Europe China Chongqing Kunming Chengdu Vientiane December From Asia

Recent Stories

PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting to finalize mini ..

PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting to finalize mini-budget

11 minutes ago
 HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers natio ..

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers nationwide

14 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awarenes ..

Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awareness session

24 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 PAL organises dialogue to evolve coherence in soci ..

PAL organises dialogue to evolve coherence in society

6 minutes ago
 PTI govt determined to control price hike: MPA

PTI govt determined to control price hike: MPA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.