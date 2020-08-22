UrduPoint.com
Cargo Plane Crash Killed 17 In South Sudan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Cargo Plane Crash Killed 17 in South Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A cargo plane carrying cash and goods crashed in South Sudan on Saturday, killing some 17 people, media cited eye-witnesses as saying.

The South West Aviation's plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport near the capital of Juba at around 9 a.m. (6:00 GMT), the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. Photos on social media showed that the jet had fallen apart and caught fire.

Joseph Mayom, an assistant professor, said he counted 15 passengers and two crew members among the dead, while another person was taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

Kur Kuol, director of the airport, confirmed the crash but did not comment on the death toll.

He said the plane was transporting salaries to NGO workers as well as food, vehicles and spare parts. Witnesses told Xinhua that people scrambled to collect the cash while the plane was still on fire.

More Stories From World

