Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sinking

A car-carrying cargo ship that caught fire while off the Dutch coast in the North Sea was no longer doused with water on Thursday afternoon amid concerns that it could sink, Netherlands Coastguard said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A car-carrying cargo ship that caught fire while off the Dutch coast in the North Sea was no longer doused with water on Thursday afternoon amid concerns that it could sink, Netherlands Coastguard said.

The coastguard was alerted to the Fremantle Highway being on fire 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch coast of Ameland on Tuesday night. The Panamanian-flagged ship was carrying almost 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt, some of them electric. The cause of the fire is not known.

"The fire is still raging on board and smoke is billowing from the ship.

This means it is not yet safe for people to board. The ship is no longer constantly cooled to prevent it from taking on an unnecessary amount of water. This endangers the stability of the ship," the guards said in a statement.

The Fremantle was being doused with water continuously by both Dutch and German salvage crews. The car carrier continues to drift in between shipping lanes and is currently 16 kilometers north of the Dutch island of Terschelling. Its crew of 23 was evacuated, but one person died and several others were injured.