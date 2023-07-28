Cargo Ship Burning Off Dutch Coast Carries Nearly 500 Electric Cars - Reports

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A cargo ship carrying cars that caught fire off the Dutch coast in the North Sea has 498 electric cars on board, instead of 25 as previously reported, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported on Friday, citing a company that owns the vessel.

According to updated data from Japanese shipping company K-Line, the Fremantle Highway ship has a total of 3,783 cars on board, including 498 electric or hybrid cars, the media said. Previously, the number was reported to be 25.

The fire has not yet been brought under control, as emergency services were forced to stop dousing it with water to prevent the vessel from sinking. As of now, the Fremantle Highway is 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the island of Terschelling.

The Dutch coastguard is devising a plan to save the ship.

While the intensity of the fire has decreased, the ship is still ablaze and plumes of smoke can be seen above it, the NOS added.

The fire aboard the Fremantle Highway, a vessel with 23 crew members, broke out on Tuesday night. At the time, the ship was about 30 km north of the Dutch island of Ameland. The fire killed one person and injured 16 others. The injured were taken to the nearest hospitals, while the remaining crew members were evacuated by helicopter. The vessel was transporting automobiles from Germany to Egypt. The fire is believed to have started in one of the electric cars on board.