Open Menu

Cargo Ship Carrying 14 People Sinks Off Lesbos

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cargo ship carrying 14 people sinks off Lesbos

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Greek coastguard said on Sunday that a Comoros-flagged cargo ship carrying 14 people has sank off the island of Lesbos, with strong winds blowing in the area.

Five cargo ships, three Coast Guard vessels, Air Force and Navy helicopters and a Navy frigate are taking part in the rescue operation.

According to the state-run Athens news Agency (ANA), the cargo ship had 14 crew members and was loaded with a cargo of salt.

Citing the coastguard, ANA said it sank in the sea area 4.5 nautical miles southwest of Lesbos.

The ship had departed from Dekheila, Egypt, and its final destination was the port of Istanbul.

The crew members included two Syrian nationals, four Indians and eight Egyptians, ANA reported.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Athens Istanbul Sunday From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

23 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

23 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

23 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

23 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World