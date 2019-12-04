UrduPoint.com
Cargo Ship In Distress In Aegean Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship went out of control on Wednesday after a storm between the islands of Lesbos and Skyros in the Aegean Sea, and signaled distress, Greek media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A Liberian-flagged cargo ship went out of control on Wednesday after a storm between the islands of Lesbos and Skyros in the Aegean Sea, and signaled distress, Greek media reported.

The rescue services are currently evacuating all 14 crew members, who are Ukrainian citizens, according to the Efsyn news outlet.

The ship, which is carrying metal, reportedly departed from the Greek port of Eleusis and was heading toward Turkey but sustained damage. It is now listing over the load shifting.

Two ships and two helicopters are involved in the rescue operation. More forces are sent to the site.

The operation is complex due to the strong wind, measuring eight out of 12 on the Beaufort scale.

