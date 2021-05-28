(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Three people are missing after a Japanese cargo ship collided with a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker in Japan's Inland Sea and capsized, NHK reported on Friday.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, late on Thursday the authorities received information that the Byakko cargo ship and the Ulsan Pioneer vessel had collided off the coast of the Japanese city of Imabari.

The coast guard said that the Japanese ship has sunk in 2 hours and 40 minutes after the incident.

Byakko had 12 people on board, nine of them have been rescued and hospitalized so far. Ulsan Pioneer, which reportedly had 13 South Korean and Myanmar citizens on board, has not sunk and none of its crew members has been injured.

The search for the missing Byakko crew members is underway.