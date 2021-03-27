Cargo Ship Stranded in Suez Canal May Be Re-Floated on Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, may be re-floated on Saturday, media reported.

On Friday, the vessel's owner, Evergreen, said that it would take at least two or three days to free the stranded ship after the last day's efforts turned out futile.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal magazine that the efforts to dig out Ever Green made on late Friday were going well, bringing hope that the work would be accomplished earlier than it was previously expected.

"We may get it moving earlier than originally thought," the source said.

Passage through the Suez Canal has been stopped since early on Monday after 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran aground, blocking the entire width of the waterway.