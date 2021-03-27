UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cargo Ship Stranded In Suez Canal May Be Re-Floated On Saturday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:20 AM

Cargo Ship Stranded in Suez Canal May Be Re-Floated on Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, may be re-floated on Saturday, media reported.

On Friday, the vessel's owner, Evergreen, said that it would take at least two or three days to free the stranded ship after the last day's efforts turned out futile.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal magazine that the efforts to dig out Ever Green made on late Friday were going well, bringing hope that the work would be accomplished earlier than it was previously expected.

"We may get it moving earlier than originally thought," the source said.

Passage through the Suez Canal has been stopped since early on Monday after 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran aground, blocking the entire width of the waterway.

Related Topics

Suez May Media

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

5 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

5 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

5 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

5 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.