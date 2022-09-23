Cargo Traffic at Russia-China Border Crossing Increases by 60% - Russian Consulate

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The volume of goods transported through the Poltavka-Dongning border crossing between Russia and China has increased by 60% in the first eight months of 2022, almost reaching the pre-pandemic level, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Friday.

Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oshchepkov visited the city of Dongning in the southeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang on Wednesday. The official met with the leadership of the city and got acquainted with the work of the Chinese side of the land border crossing.

"During a meeting with city mayor Zhou Zhenhai, the Chinese side said that the volume of goods transported through the Poltavka-Dongning checkpoint in the eight months of this year showed an increase of 60%, and in value terms a record 225%," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The mission noted that the capacity of the border crossing has currently almost reached pre-pandemic levels, with about 130 vehicles crossing the border every day.

The growth of bilateral trade stimulates China to improve the cross-border infrastructure and technologies for import and export, the mission added.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018. At the end of 2021, bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 35.8% to a record of $146.887 billion.