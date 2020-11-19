UrduPoint.com
Cargo Traffic Between Russia, China At Vehicle Checkpoints Drops By Almost 40% - Consul

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Cargo Traffic Between Russia, China at Vehicle Checkpoints Drops by Almost 40% - Consul

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The cargo traffic between Russian and China via motor vehicle checkpoints has decreased by almost 40 percent in 2020 in comparison to the last year due to Beijing's tightening of disease control measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oshchepkov told Sputnik.

"Lately, there have been increased complications at vehicle checkpoints at the Russia-China border because of China strengthening epidemiological control of vehicles and drivers entering from Russia. Per our estimates, the cargo traffic between our two countries at the car checkpoints has dropped by almost 40 percent compared to the previous year," Oshchepkov said.

He added that there was an ongoing dialogue to reach compromise with Beijing.

"On one hand, China is currently paying increased attention to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Russia's border regions and the number of detected coronavirus infection cases among Russian drivers [who entered] China. On the other hand, the trade between our countries is suffering. It is not only Russian shippers but also business and ordinary consumers," the diplomat said.

Earlier in the month, Russia's Primorsky Territory said that China had once again limited the number of vehicles that could pass through the Pogranichny checkpoint, from 45 to 30 for each way, resulting in 100 vehicles getting stuck at the border. This made the authorities to suspend the passage via an electronic queue. This week, the passage was reopened and the situation went back to normal.

