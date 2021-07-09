UrduPoint.com
Cargo Traffic From Iran Stops After Taliban Seize Crossing In Afghanistan - Reports

Fri 09th July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Cargo traffic going from Iran through the Afghan crossing point in islam Qal has been disrupted after militants seized the border town, Iranian media reported on Friday.

Dozens of trucks were stuck overnight at the Iranian-Afghan border, according to the Tasnim news agency. Some 45 of them have returned to Iran.

The Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) said on Thursday that its fighters had captured Islam Qal in the western Herat province. Afghan soldiers reportedly fled across the border to seek refuge in Iran.

The insurgency launched a massive offensive in predominantly rural northern parts of Afghanistan after the US and its NATO allies announced a planned troop withdrawal in spring. Two Afghan border crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan fell to the militants over the past week.

