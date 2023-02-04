UrduPoint.com

Cargo Traffic Via Russian-Chinese Border Hits Record High In January - Russian Consulate

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Cargo Traffic Via Russian-Chinese Border Hits Record High in January - Russian Consulate

Cargo traffic through the Zabaykalsk-Manchuria border crossing on the Russian-Chinese border reached record levels in January, with the countries' mutual trade expected to grow even more amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Cargo traffic through the Zabaykalsk-Manchuria border crossing on the Russian-Chinese border reached record levels in January, with the countries' mutual trade expected to grow even more amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Saturday.

"The start of the year saw a record-high volume of cargo traffic through the Russian-Chinese border. According to (China) Railway Harbin (Group), around 1.5 million tonnes of cargo were transported through the Zabaykalsk-Manchuria railway border crossing during the first month of 2023, which is by 82.9% more than in January last year," the consulate general said on Telegram.

The consulate added that coal exports from Russia to China had doubled over the past month compared to January 2022, with around 10,000 tonnes of coal delivered daily to the Manchuria railway station. The supplies of Russia's fertilizers via the border crossing had increased by 41% ahead of the start of the agricultural season, the mission added.

Mutual trade between the two countries is expected to grow even more amid China's recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the general consulate.

The Zabaykalsk-Manchuria railway border crossing is the largest transport hub on the Russian-Chinese border, operating 24/7 despite the unstable epidemic situation in the Chinese regions near the border. Last year, as many as 15 million tonnes of cargo crossed this checkpoint.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years. It had negative impact on global economy, supply chains, tourism and intergovernmental exchanges. Easing restrictions is expected to boost China's trade with foreign partners.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China Traffic Harbin Hub January December Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt ..

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo ..

15 minutes ago
 Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a ..

Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a killing field: Mushaal

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

24 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

39 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns human rights violations agains ..

18 seconds ago
 JUI announces 'Peace March' to express solidarity ..

JUI announces 'Peace March' to express solidarity with martyrs of Police Line bl ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.