Cargo Traffic Via Russia's North Caucasus Checkpoints Grew By 35% In 2023- Customs Service

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Cargo Traffic Via Russia's North Caucasus Checkpoints Grew by 35% in 2023- Customs Service

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The cargo traffic through the Russian border crossing points in the North Caucasus has increased by more than one third since the beginning of 2023, Ruslan Davydov, the acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service, told Sputnik.

"The total increase of the freight traffic through the North Caucasus was 35% in comparison with the previous year," Davydov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that 7.8 million tonnes have been transferred as of June 10, with a considerable share of goods being transferred by cars.

A considerable growth in cross-border cargo transportation has been registered in the Russian Far East this year as well, Davydov said.

"In the Far East we have an increment of 17%," he specified, adding that 72 out of 92 million tonnes transferred through the Far East fall on sea transport.

The customs authorities of the European countries "sabotage" work with their Russian counterparts, Davydov said, adding that the number of cargo transfers through all north-western Russian border crossing points has dropped more than two times since 2022.

In October 2022, Latvia and Estonia sent letters to Russia, notifying Moscow that they have frozen bilateral customs cooperation with Russia.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in the beginning of 2022. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of the European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia to prevent sanction circumvention.

The SPIEF was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

