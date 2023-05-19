UrduPoint.com

Cargo Traffic Will Not Yet Be Resumed On Crimean Bridge For Safety Reasons - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Cargo Traffic Will Not Yet Be Resumed on Crimean Bridge for Safety Reasons - Moscow

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The cargo traffic will not yet be resumed on the Crimean Bridge for safety reasons and to avoid provocations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has told Sputnik.

"We have considered this issue. Moreover, we had been planning to launch (cargo traffic on the Crimean Bridge). But now, from the security point of view, we have decided not to do it yet, because there are constant attempts of provocation and influence on the Crimean Bridge. Therefore, while there are these attempts, and given that we have a guaranteed land corridor (through the new regions of Russia), plus ferry crossing continues does not stop operation, we, as a part of a joint commission with all the security bodies that are responsible for it, eventually decided not to let trucks across the bridge," Khusnullin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"

The deputy prime minister added that the decision also concerns empty trucks as it was unsafe to let them across the bridge as well.

"We do not consider it necessary to take risks in this situation," he concluded.

On October 8, 2022, the landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged as a result of a truck explosion which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Khusnullin said on May 5 that the railway traffic on the bridge had been completely restored, and the bridge itself had been completely repaired within seven months.

To date, after the repair work had been completed, passenger cars, buses, and trains can cross the bridge, while trucks can hit the roads of the peninsula via the ferry crossing.

