Cargo Train Carrying Hazardous Substances Derails in US State of Arizona - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) A freight train carrying hazardous substances has derailed near the town of Topock in Mohave County, the US state of Arizona, The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

The train went off the rails not far from Arizona's border with California and Nevada on Wednesday evening, the newspaper cited Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, as saying.

The spokeswoman reportedly added that she had no data on possible spills or leaks resulting from the incident.