Cargo Transport Temporarily Banned From Crossing Crimean Bridge - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Vehicles with a carrying capacity of more than 1.5 tonnes will temporarily not be allowed to cross the Crimean Bridge from Sunday, the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

"From 00:00 on December 11 (21:00 GMT, December 10), 2022 (on the night of Saturday to Sunday), drivers of trucks with a carrying capacity of more than 1.5 tonnes ... when crossing the Kerch Strait should choose an alternative land road route for travel or use a ferry crossing. These vehicles will temporarily be banned from crossing the Crimean Bridge," the ministry said.

The removal of restrictions will be announced later, the ministry noted, adding that the traffic of cars and buses on the bridge will be carried out as usual.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire. Four people died in the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

On October 12, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the organizer of the terrorist attack was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.