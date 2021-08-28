Cargo vessel sinks in Aegean Sea, crew members rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS, Aug. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:A cargo vessel sank in the Aegean Sea after crashing onto a rocky islet on Saturday and all crew members were rescued, Greece's Coast Guard said.

The vessel "Sea Bird" was sailing under Togo's flag from Ukraine to Tunisia when the incident happened off the shores of the eastern Peloponnese peninsula, according to an e-mailed press announcement.

A total of 16 seamen were on board, all Syrian nationals, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The vessel was carrying wheat. Following the rescue, the Greek authorities are taking measures to deal with the pollution, it added. Enditem