TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Cargo vessel Guoxing-1 sank on Saturday off the coast of Japan's Aomori prefecture after a collision with a fishing vessel, media reported.

The incident took place at around 10:20 p.m. local time (13:20 GMT), Kyodo news agency reported, citing coast guard representatives.

After the collision, the fishing vessel was able to return to the port. All 15 crew members on board were not injured.

All crew members of the cargo ship were foreigners, including citizens of China, Vietnam and the Philippines. One person was rescued, while another 13 people were said to be missing. Four patrol boats were sent to the scene. No other details have been provided so far.