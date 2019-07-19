Cargo Vessel With Russian Sailors Stuck in Scotland Due to Salary Problems - Consulate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Alexander Tvardovskiy cargo vessel and its Russian crew are stuck in a port to the north of the city of Edinburgh because the sailors have not been paid their salaries, the Russian General Consulate in the Scottish capital told Sputnik on Friday.

"The General Consulate is aware that the vessel Alexander Tvardovskiy [sailing] under a Cook Islands flag is docked in Leith port. The crew has had problems with its payment. The sailors have not turned to the General Consulate and have not informed us about their detention," a representative of the diplomatic mission said.

He added that operating company was settling the financial matters.

According to him, a representative from the consulate visited the vessel, talked with the crew and the captain, and made sure that they had everything they needed.

Sergey Fishov, the Russian coordinator of the International Transport Workers' Federation, told Sputnik that the vessel was insured by the union. He also mentioned that the sailors had complained to the union about their unpaid wages.