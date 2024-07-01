Open Menu

Caribbean Braces For 'extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl plowed toward the southeast Caribbean on Sunday as residents were urged to hurry and finish preparations ahead of the expected landfall overnight of the "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm -- the first ever recorded in June.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned residents that Beryl -- currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Barbados -- would remain an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" when it reaches populated islands in the southeast Caribbean early Monday.

"All preparations should be rushed to completion today," it said, urging residents to listen to local government and emergency officials.

It said Beryl would bring "potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves" to the Windward Islands, a cluster of islands including Martinique, Saint Lucia and Grenada, among others.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Grenada were at the highest risk of being at the center of the storm's core beginning early Monday, the NHC said.

Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago were all under hurricane warnings, the latest NHC advisory said, while tropical storm warnings or watches were in effect for Martinique and farther along the storm's path, in southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

In the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown, cars were seen lined up at gas stations, while supermarkets and grocery stores were crowded with shoppers buying food, water and other supplies. Some households were already boarding up their properties.

Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season early Saturday morning and quickly strengthened to Category 4, the first ever to reach that level in the month of June, according to NHC records.

