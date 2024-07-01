Open Menu

Caribbean Braces For Powerful Hurricane Beryl

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl plowed toward the southeast Caribbean early Monday as officials warned residents to seek shelter ahead of powerful winds and swells expected from the Category 3 storm.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Beryl -- currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 110 miles (175 kilometres) southeast of Barbados -- remained "a dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean".

Beryl was at one point rated Category 4, and experts said such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season -- which runs from early June to late November -- is extremely rare.

"Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July," hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.

Related Topics

Storm Social Media Barbados June July November From

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

4 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From World