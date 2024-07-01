Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl plowed toward the southeast Caribbean early Monday as officials warned residents to seek shelter ahead of powerful winds and swells expected from the Category 3 storm.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Beryl -- currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 110 miles (175 kilometres) southeast of Barbados -- remained "a dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean".

Beryl was at one point rated Category 4, and experts said such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season -- which runs from early June to late November -- is extremely rare.

"Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July," hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.