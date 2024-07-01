Caribbean Braces For Powerful Hurricane Beryl
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl plowed toward the southeast Caribbean early Monday as officials warned residents to seek shelter ahead of powerful winds and swells expected from the Category 3 storm.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Beryl -- currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 110 miles (175 kilometres) southeast of Barbados -- remained "a dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean".
Beryl was at one point rated Category 4, and experts said such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season -- which runs from early June to late November -- is extremely rare.
"Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July," hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris24 seconds ago
-
Williams takes spotlight as Spain power through to Euros quarters38 seconds ago
-
Russia says captured two more east Ukrainian villages10 minutes ago
-
Virtual Enforcement Court processes 110,000 requests since beginning of 202411 minutes ago
-
KSrelief continues providing healthcare services to Syrian refugees and host community in Lebanon21 minutes ago
-
Supported by KSrelief, Al Mahrah patients receive ongoing Dialysis Care at Al Ghaydah Center31 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel31 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl50 minutes ago
-
Ekram Association in Makkah saves Over 800 Kg of surplus food during Hajj season 1445 AH50 minutes ago
-
Estidamah Center hosts Forum on Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization51 minutes ago
-
China badminton player, 17, dies of cardiac arrest after collapsing on court51 minutes ago
-
Hungary takes on EU presidency amid concerns1 hour ago