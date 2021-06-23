UrduPoint.com
CARICOM Calls For Immediate, Unconditional End Of US Embargo On Cuba - Haitian Envoy To UN

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) urged the United States to lift immediately and unconditionally the economic blockade it has imposed on Cuba, Haitian Ambassador to the United Nations Antonio Rodrigue said during a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday

"We continue to reiterate our unequivocal opposition and rejection of the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, and to call for the immediate and unconditional end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the government of the United States of America," Rodrigue said on behalf of the CARICOM member states.

Rodrigue further reiterated CARICOM's rejection of the enforcement of extraterritorial laws and measures, such as the United States' Helms-Burton Act.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s and involve at least a half dozen different US laws. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island, but many of those steps were reversed by the former administration of Donald Trump.

