CARICOM, Cuba Agree to Promote Regional Unity, Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The seventh Caribbean Community (CARICOM) - Cuba Summit has announced the importance of defending regional unity and cooperation to preserve the peace and stability of the countries, the final declaration of the CARICOM-Cuba Summit said.

"Our regional unity and integration are based on our absolute respect for the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and International Law; in particular, the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of States," the document, released on Tuesday, said.

Upon the conclusion of the summit, the countries agreed on the need for more cooperation and the strengthening of trade and investment, as well as the promoting of South-South cooperation to boost bilateral and regional programs, taking into account national priorities.

According to the document, the countries advocate for the peaceful settlement of disputes, the prohibition of the use of force and the protection of human rights for all.

The countries also expressed their interest in receiving Cuban medical cooperation, recognizing its contribution to the Caribbean people's welfare especially by providing valuable human resources to fight against coronavirus.

The final declaration calls for sharing best practices in the management of the pandemic and other epidemiological situations that could be common to the Caribbean region and analyzing the possible use of innovative Cuban medicines to treat COVID-19 disease.

The CARICOM-Cuba Summit took place on December 8 in a virtual format. It was the seventh meeting that was held in commemoration of the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and four CARICOM independent states.