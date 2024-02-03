Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed In 'Rocky' Films, Dies At 76
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Carl Weathers, the US actor who played boxer Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" films alongside Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 76, US media reported Friday, citing a family statement.
Weathers, who also starred in the 1987 film "Predator," opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, was recently seen on the small screen in "Star Wars" spin-off series "The Mandalorian," a role for which he won an Emmy.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said, according to Deadline.
"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations."
Weathers's filmography includes over 75 appearances in movies and tv over five decades.
That included nine episodes of "The Mandalorian" in which he played Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters' Guild.
