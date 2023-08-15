Open Menu

Carles Puigdemont, Spain's Separatist Kingmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Carles Puigdemont, Spain's separatist kingmaker

When Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was a journalist and travelled abroad, he would use a fake Catalan ID card to check into hotels instead of his real Spanish one

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :When Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was a journalist and travelled abroad, he would use a fake Catalan ID card to check into hotels instead of his real Spanish one.

He would arrive at night when less experienced staff were on reception and there was less chance of being caught, Puigdemont boasted in 2016 while serving as a regional leader -- the anecdote illustrating his deep desire to see Spain's Catalonia becoming an independent nation.

"You have to build the republic every day, you have to earn it," Puigdemont told in an interview in 2018, months after fleeing Spain to avoid prosecution over his role in the 2017 botched independence bid.

Despite being wanted in Spain for his role in the crisis, the 60-year-old has unexpectedly found himself in the role of kingmaker after Spain's inconclusive snap election on July 23 in which neither the left nor the right won enough seats to form a governing majority.

Spain's next government will depend on the support of the seven lawmakers from Puigdemont's hardline Catalan separatist party, JxCat.

Related Topics

Election Independence Spain July 2017 2016 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

8 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

13 minutes ago
 Russian defense chief praises China as 'strategic ..

Russian defense chief praises China as 'strategic partner, good neighbor and loy ..

12 seconds ago
 Turkiye & Pakistan may jointly undertake global & ..

Turkiye & Pakistan may jointly undertake global & regional missions: Lawmaker

13 seconds ago
 Belarusian defense minister says possibilities of ..

Belarusian defense minister says possibilities of indirect military clash with N ..

17 seconds ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

28 minutes ago
Residents record protest over construction of Boon ..

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

11 minutes ago
 GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for nat ..

GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by clim ..

11 minutes ago
 Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two caught for pilfering electricity

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh Universit ..

Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

11 minutes ago
 Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km ..

Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km Ultra-marathon

11 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World