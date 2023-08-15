When Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was a journalist and travelled abroad, he would use a fake Catalan ID card to check into hotels instead of his real Spanish one

He would arrive at night when less experienced staff were on reception and there was less chance of being caught, Puigdemont boasted in 2016 while serving as a regional leader -- the anecdote illustrating his deep desire to see Spain's Catalonia becoming an independent nation.

"You have to build the republic every day, you have to earn it," Puigdemont told in an interview in 2018, months after fleeing Spain to avoid prosecution over his role in the 2017 botched independence bid.

Despite being wanted in Spain for his role in the crisis, the 60-year-old has unexpectedly found himself in the role of kingmaker after Spain's inconclusive snap election on July 23 in which neither the left nor the right won enough seats to form a governing majority.

Spain's next government will depend on the support of the seven lawmakers from Puigdemont's hardline Catalan separatist party, JxCat.