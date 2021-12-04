UrduPoint.com

Carlsen Gains 1st Victory Over Russia's Nepomniachtchi In 2021 World Chess Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Carlsen Gains 1st Victory Over Russia's Nepomniachtchi in 2021 World Chess Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway has gained the first victory over pretender Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia in the sixth game of the 2021 World Chess Championship.

The previous five games of the match ended with a draw, which is the most typical outcome for chess at such a high level.

Now, Carlsen is leading in the match with the score of 3.5-2.5.

Friday's game lasted 7 hours 45 minutes and included 136 moves, which is a record for world chess championships.

The 2021 World Chess Championship, which is taking place in Dubai, will include 14 classical chess games, and in case of a 7-7 draw, they will be followed by a tiebreak.

Related Topics

World Russia Norway Dubai From

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

2 hours ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

2 hours ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

3 hours ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

3 hours ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.