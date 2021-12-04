(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway has gained the first victory over pretender Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia in the sixth game of the 2021 World Chess Championship.

The previous five games of the match ended with a draw, which is the most typical outcome for chess at such a high level.

Now, Carlsen is leading in the match with the score of 3.5-2.5.

Friday's game lasted 7 hours 45 minutes and included 136 moves, which is a record for world chess championships.

The 2021 World Chess Championship, which is taking place in Dubai, will include 14 classical chess games, and in case of a 7-7 draw, they will be followed by a tiebreak.