Carlson In First Post-Fox Commentary Says Those In Power 'Resort To Force' To Kill Debate

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Tucker Carlson in his first extensive public comments after leaving Fox news said the people in charge are resorting to force to stifle conversations in the media that do not benefit the interests of both political parties.

On Monday, FOX News said the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways, a move that came despite the fact he hosted the network's top-rated program. Conflicting reports suggested Carlson was let go due to his controversial coverage of topics - ranging from the January 6 riots to US support for the war in Ukraine - while others said he was fired for sharp criticism of senior management.

"The people in charge... are hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion - they're resorting to force," Carlson said in a two-minute video clip posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday. "But it won't work... true things prevail."

A fierce critic of the Biden administration, Carlson is often portrayed as a far-right conservative.

However, although true to an extent, Carlson became famous for questioning prevailing establishment orthodoxies on both the left and the right.

Carlson refrained from specifically mentioning his departure from Fox News, although the references clearly alluded to the situation.

Wednesday's video clip, befittingly, resembled the monologues he delivered on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson said "big topics" like war, corporate power, and civil liberties get virtually no attention in the media.

"Debates like that are not permitted in American media," Carlson said. "Both political parties - and their donors - have reached consensus on what benefits them. And they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one-party state."

However, Carlson added, the current moment is too ridiculous to continue.

Carlson also said there are not many places left where Americans are saying "true things." But there are some, he added, and that is enough.

