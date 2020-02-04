UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carmakers Hyundai, Kia Slow Production Due To Coronavirus-Caused Parts Shortage - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Carmakers Hyundai, Kia Slow Production Due to Coronavirus-Caused Parts Shortage - Reports

The South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motors and its sister company Kia Motors have suspended production on some of their assembly lines due to a shortage of Chinese parts amid an outbreak of a deadly new strain of coronavirus, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motors and its sister company Kia Motors have suspended production on some of their assembly lines due to a shortage of Chinese parts amid an outbreak of a deadly new strain of coronavirus, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The agency cited a Hyundai spokesman who stated that the No. 5 plant in Ulsan will suspend operations from Tuesday, and Ulsan's four other plants will gradually cease production throughout the rest of the week. Additionally, two other Hyundai plants in the cities of Jeonju and Asan will also terminate production temporarily from Friday.

According to the agency, Chinese auto parts manufacturers have been ordered to cease production until Sunday in an attempt to contain the spread of a new form of viral pneumonia that originated in the city of Wuhan. This has had a knock-on effect on car producers such as Hyundai and Kia, which use Chinese parts in the assembly of their vehicles, although producers may look to source parts on the domestic market.

"In case of an extended shortage of parts from China, we will ask local parts makers to fully operate their domestic plants and buy more components from their plants in Southeast Asia," a Hyundai spokesman said, as quoted by the agency.

Hyundai workers were informed of the temporary suspension of production in an email sent by company vice president Ha Eon Tae, the agency reported.

Sister company Kia Motors is also set to reduce output at its plants in the cities of Hwaseong and Gwangju, the agency stated, citing a union spokesman.

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. According to the latest official data, the virus has so far killed 426 people in China and infected 20,520 others.

The first death from the new strain of viral pneumonia outside of China was reported on Sunday in the Philippines. Earlier on Tuesday, a person in Hong Kong also died as a result of contracting the virus.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage China Company Vehicles Car Died Wuhan Hong Kong Buy Jeonju Ulsan Gwangju North Korea Philippines May December Sunday Market From Hyundai Kia Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

11 minutes ago

China Sanctions 3 Red Cross Officials Over Mishand ..

2 minutes ago

Chemical-string factory unearthed, 20 arrested alo ..

2 minutes ago

Clan clashes claim 20 lives in southern Somalia

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.