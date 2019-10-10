UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carmakers Spent Millions Of Dollars To Suppress Climate Change Initiatives - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:36 PM

Carmakers Spent Millions of Dollars to Suppress Climate Change Initiatives - Reports

Global automakers are among the leading opponents of international efforts to tackle the climate crisis, which has been shown through their rigorous lobbying activities aimed at undermining greenhouse gas-cutting initiatives, media reported, citing an independent research group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Global automakers are among the leading opponents of international efforts to tackle the climate crisis, which has been shown through their rigorous lobbying activities aimed at undermining greenhouse gas-cutting initiatives, media reported, citing an independent research group.

According to the InfluenceMap research group's study, which was completed at the request of the Guardian news outlet, global carmakers have been pouring millions of Dollars through the automotive industry into lobbying efforts to challenge attempts to tackle global warming.

Specifically, the group revealed that since 2015, BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors and Toyota have been among the strongest opponents of regulations stemming from the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

In its report, the group said that in the past four years the automakers tried to block, delay and frustrate any initiatives aimed to regulate and reduce emissions in the transport sector and to stall the transition of the global automotive industry to electric cars.

The Paris Climate Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris United States Gas 2017 2015 Media From Agreement Industry Toyota BMW Ford General Motors Fiat Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss regiona ..

53 minutes ago

Tunisia's freed presidential candidate vows to fig ..

2 minutes ago

Nation to observe Kashmir Day on Friday to express ..

2 minutes ago

ATP Shanghai Masters tennis results

2 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to organize music competition

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.