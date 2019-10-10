Carmakers Spent Millions of Dollars to Suppress Climate Change Initiatives - Reports

Global automakers are among the leading opponents of international efforts to tackle the climate crisis, which has been shown through their rigorous lobbying activities aimed at undermining greenhouse gas-cutting initiatives, media reported, citing an independent research group

According to the InfluenceMap research group's study, which was completed at the request of the Guardian news outlet, global carmakers have been pouring millions of Dollars through the automotive industry into lobbying efforts to challenge attempts to tackle global warming.

Specifically, the group revealed that since 2015, BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors and Toyota have been among the strongest opponents of regulations stemming from the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

In its report, the group said that in the past four years the automakers tried to block, delay and frustrate any initiatives aimed to regulate and reduce emissions in the transport sector and to stall the transition of the global automotive industry to electric cars.

The Paris Climate Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.