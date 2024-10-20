Carnage Of Israeli Air Strike Adds To Misery In North Gaza
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Beit Lahia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) With their dead relatives wrapped in white burial shrouds, families in northern Gaza mourned their loved ones on Sunday killed in an Israeli air strike that was part of a withering, weeks-long military assault on the area.
The strike, which happened late on Saturday, flattened entire blocks of residential buildings in the town of Beit Lahia, AFP photographs showed, while rescuers said at least 73 Palestinians were killed, with many more still trapped under the rubble.
Families gathered at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the main medical facilities in northern Gaza, where the dead were placed in rows in a scene now familiar from a year of unrelenting Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.
Many of the injured, caked in dust, were treated by doctors on the hospital's floor.
For those fortunate enough to escape the bombardment, displacement has brought only more hardship.
Gazans fleeing the sweeping land and air assault have been left hungry and exhausted as they try to escape the military's dragnet, often forced to move repeatedly.
"We left with nothing but our children, walking a long distance to Gaza City. We are exhausted, with no food or water for the babies," said Mariam Hamuda, 33.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president35 seconds ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results49 seconds ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table52 seconds ago
-
Serbian president speaks to Putin for first time in 2.5 years: presidency21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table21 minutes ago
-
Lamens win maiden title in Japan as Kasatkina triumphs in China41 minutes ago
-
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy says he has terminal cancer1 hour ago
-
German sheep farmers feel abandoned in bluetongue crisis2 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel hits dozens of southern locations3 hours ago
-
Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot3 hours ago
-
Ukraine drones target major Russian explosive plant3 hours ago