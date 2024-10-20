Open Menu

Carnage Of Israeli Air Strike Adds To Misery In North Gaza

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Carnage of Israeli air strike adds to misery in north Gaza

Beit Lahia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) With their dead relatives wrapped in white burial shrouds, families in northern Gaza mourned their loved ones on Sunday killed in an Israeli air strike that was part of a withering, weeks-long military assault on the area.

The strike, which happened late on Saturday, flattened entire blocks of residential buildings in the town of Beit Lahia, AFP photographs showed, while rescuers said at least 73 Palestinians were killed, with many more still trapped under the rubble.

Families gathered at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the main medical facilities in northern Gaza, where the dead were placed in rows in a scene now familiar from a year of unrelenting Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

Many of the injured, caked in dust, were treated by doctors on the hospital's floor.

For those fortunate enough to escape the bombardment, displacement has brought only more hardship.

Gazans fleeing the sweeping land and air assault have been left hungry and exhausted as they try to escape the military's dragnet, often forced to move repeatedly.

"We left with nothing but our children, walking a long distance to Gaza City. We are exhausted, with no food or water for the babies," said Mariam Hamuda, 33.

