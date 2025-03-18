Carney Says Canada 'too Reliant On US' On UK, France Trip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday warned his country must reduce its reliance on the United States and would turn towards its "reliable" European allies instead on his first trip abroad.
Carney's transatlantic visit to British leader Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron came after US President Donald Trump suggested his country could become part of the United States and threatened its economy.
After succeeding Justin Trudeau last week, Carney conspicuously chose key European powers France and the United Kingdom, rather than the United States, for his first trip abroad.
Following talks with UK Prime Minister Starmer in London, Carney told journalists his country "must diversify" its trade and security ties.
