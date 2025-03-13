Carney To Be Sworn In As Canada PM Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Former central banker Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's next prime minister on Friday morning along with his cabinet, the governor general's office announced on Wednesday.
The new Liberal leader had promised a "seamless and quick" transition as he takes over from Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January after nearly 10 years in power.
A political novice at age 59, Carney on Sunday was overwhelmingly elected new leader of the Liberal Party, winning 86 percent of more than 150,000 votes cast.
His jump into politics, after formerly heading the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, comes at a time of trade tensions with the United States.
In his victory speech to supporters, Carney struck a defiant tone towards Washington, saying: "In trade as in hockey, Canada will win."
On Wednesday he said he was "ready to sit down" with US President Donald Trump to negotiate a renewed trade accord in a bid to avoid further economic tussling.
