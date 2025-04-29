Open Menu

Carney's Liberals Win Canada Election Defined By Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Carney's Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Tuesday to beat the United States in Donald Trump's trade war, after winning Canada's election and leading his Liberal Party to another term in power.

Following a campaign dominated by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart "a new path forward" in a world "fundamentally changed" by a United States that is newly hostile to free trade.

"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," said Carney, who led the central banks of Canada and Britain before entering politics earlier this year.

"We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7," he said.

Carney's Liberals secured control of Canada's parliament but may fall just short of a majority.

That will require making deals with smaller parties but still marks an extraordinary comeback for the Liberals, who at the start of the year looked headed for an electoral wipe out.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

14 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

14 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

14 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

14 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

14 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

14 hours ago

More Stories From World