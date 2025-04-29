Carney's Liberals Win Canada Election Defined By Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Tuesday to beat the United States in Donald Trump's trade war, after winning Canada's election and leading his Liberal Party to another term in power.
Following a campaign dominated by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart "a new path forward" in a world "fundamentally changed" by a United States that is newly hostile to free trade.
"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," said Carney, who led the central banks of Canada and Britain before entering politics earlier this year.
"We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7," he said.
Carney's Liberals secured control of Canada's parliament but may fall just short of a majority.
That will require making deals with smaller parties but still marks an extraordinary comeback for the Liberals, who at the start of the year looked headed for an electoral wipe out.
