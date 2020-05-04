UrduPoint.com
Carnival Cruise Line Sets August 1 Date To Resume Limited North America Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Eight cruise ships berthed in the US states of Florida and Texas will resume operations on August 1, Carnival Cruise Lines announced in a press release on Monday.

"Carnival Cruise Line advised guests and travel agents today of our plan to phase in a resumption in our North American service this summer, beginning on August 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. In connection with this plan, our pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31," the release said.

Initially, Carnival said it will focus on returning service from home ports that are accessible by car.

Prior to August 1, Carnival said it will consult with experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and nearby communities.

By mid April, hundreds of cruise ship passengers and crew members had fallen ill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on vessels operated by major industry providers, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, according to media reports.

Among the most notable, the Diamond Princes spent nearly a month quarantined off the coast of Japan - a period in which more than 700 of the ship's 3,711 passengers became infected.

