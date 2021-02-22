Carrier Rocket Pulled to Launch Site Ahead of Chinese Space Station Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) A heavy-lift carrier rocket was transported to a launch site in southern China on Monday ahead of a mission that aims to lift the core module of the Chinese space station into orbit.

"It was safely transported to the launch site of the Wenchang space center on February 22, 2021," the agency in charge of China's manned spaceflight program said in a statement.

The launch of the Long March 5B rocket, topped with the Tianhe module, will be the first in a series of 12 missions to assemble China's first space outpost ” Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace ” in lower Earth orbit by 2022.