MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The military of the Central African Republic (CAR), with the support of Russian military instructors, has defeated most of the illegal armed groups in the country, Russian Ambassador to car Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.

"As for the illegal armed groups, as a result of the successful defensive actions of the CAR army with the support of Russian instructors, most of the gang formations have been defeated and have essentially turned into small criminal groups engaged in looting and violence. Their leaders remain abroad," Bikantov said.

The ambassador noted that "the CAR authorities highly appreciate the results of the activities of Russian instructors" in training the country's military, police, and gendarmerie, as well as consultations in the fight against illegal armed groups.

"There is a consensus in public opinion that Russia was able to prevent the violent overthrow of power in the CAR and, as a result, a new wave of civil war," the ambassador said, adding that Prime Minister Felix Moloua told him in a private conversation recently that "true friends are known in trouble" referring to Russia.