Cars Blocked Interior Ministry Troops' Trucks in Minsk - Sputnik Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Minsk residents blocked by their cars two trucks of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, which were trying to drive to the square near Pushkinskaya subway station, where clashes between police and protesters continue, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police are using rubber bullets and stun grenades, as well as tear gas against protesters.